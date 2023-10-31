- Swapped the default perk (Ironfist) of Ivan with the Engineer perk.
- Changed "Unstoppable Force" achievement to "Stagger the Claw," and removed the extra requirement to do it after her Rage move.
- Added an in-game notification for the Linux build to advise running through Proton.
- Fixed an issue where enemies with the "Sustaining" perk received health while being dead.
- Fixed an issue where the Magician's Glove item would cause a hang when no target was available.
- Fixed an issue where Earth Eroding Worm did not appear in the detail screen.
Draft of Darkness update for 31 October 2023
Update Notes for Patch v1.1.0_p1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
- Loading history…
Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update