Draft of Darkness update for 31 October 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.1.0_p1

31 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Swapped the default perk (Ironfist) of Ivan with the Engineer perk.
  • Changed "Unstoppable Force" achievement to "Stagger the Claw," and removed the extra requirement to do it after her Rage move.
  • Added an in-game notification for the Linux build to advise running through Proton.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies with the "Sustaining" perk received health while being dead.
  • Fixed an issue where the Magician's Glove item would cause a hang when no target was available.
  • Fixed an issue where Earth Eroding Worm did not appear in the detail screen.

Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
