The Dark Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12586580 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 22:10:22 UTC by Wendy

I've been working on a lot of this update in the background, and I'm finally ready to release it! Introducing... The Dark Universe!

Features

The Dark Universe - A new section of the game to explore with new game mechanics, new species, and twitsted physics.

Star Events - Stars will now age, and once they get old enough will explode or implode, creating a new area to explore and collect rare items + Ores

New ProcGen Planets - Higher resolution, terrain heights, plants visible. Scales with planet size.

Volcanic Biome with new items for hot planets

New Items for Icy Biome

Warp Gates will now spawn around Black Holes

Tweaks

Tutorial Guy has a new outfit every day and has a special halloween costume!

Textboxes are on the bottom of the screen and new profile Images are used, including randomized ones for Citizens within Cities

Visual changes for Icy Biome

Spawn rates for Influx species adjusted

Bugfixes

NPCs now have the correct hair style

More to come!