Stellaxy update for 31 October 2023

The Dark Update

Stellaxy update for 31 October 2023

The Dark Update

Build 12586580

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been working on a lot of this update in the background, and I'm finally ready to release it! Introducing... The Dark Universe!

Features

  • The Dark Universe - A new section of the game to explore with new game mechanics, new species, and twitsted physics.
  • Star Events - Stars will now age, and once they get old enough will explode or implode, creating a new area to explore and collect rare items + Ores
  • New ProcGen Planets - Higher resolution, terrain heights, plants visible. Scales with planet size.
  • Volcanic Biome with new items for hot planets
  • New Items for Icy Biome
  • Warp Gates will now spawn around Black Holes

Tweaks

  • Tutorial Guy has a new outfit every day and has a special halloween costume!
  • Textboxes are on the bottom of the screen and new profile Images are used, including randomized ones for Citizens within Cities
  • Visual changes for Icy Biome
  • Spawn rates for Influx species adjusted

Bugfixes

  • NPCs now have the correct hair style

More to come!

