The Dark Update

I've been working on a lot of this update in the background, and I'm finally ready to release it! Introducing... The Dark Universe!
Features
- The Dark Universe - A new section of the game to explore with new game mechanics, new species, and twitsted physics.
- Star Events - Stars will now age, and once they get old enough will explode or implode, creating a new area to explore and collect rare items + Ores
- New ProcGen Planets - Higher resolution, terrain heights, plants visible. Scales with planet size.
- Volcanic Biome with new items for hot planets
- New Items for Icy Biome
- Warp Gates will now spawn around Black Holes
Tweaks
- Tutorial Guy has a new outfit every day and has a special halloween costume!
- Textboxes are on the bottom of the screen and new profile Images are used, including randomized ones for Citizens within Cities
- Visual changes for Icy Biome
- Spawn rates for Influx species adjusted
Bugfixes
- NPCs now have the correct hair style
More to come!
