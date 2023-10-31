Build 649 Changelog

Maximum valid distance from the hand has been increased from 0.07m to 0.1m for the wrist overlay.

Wrist overlay's scale is now properly saved with wrist offsets

Wrist overlay's default scale has been reduced slightly to make it more inline with the size it used to be.

Trackers in the battery widget are now sorted by id rather than by connection state.

Media Theme setting has been moved to Settings / Theme

Default setting for Media Theme and Smart Media Controls has been switched to off. (Only affects new users.)