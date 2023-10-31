 Skip to content

XSOverlay update for 31 October 2023

Build 649 Changelog

Build 12586499

Patchnotes via Steam Community
CHANGES

  • Maximum valid distance from the hand has been increased from 0.07m to 0.1m for the wrist overlay.

  • Wrist overlay's scale is now properly saved with wrist offsets

  • Wrist overlay's default scale has been reduced slightly to make it more inline with the size it used to be.

  • Trackers in the battery widget are now sorted by id rather than by connection state.

  • Media Theme setting has been moved to Settings / Theme

  • Default setting for Media Theme and Smart Media Controls has been switched to off. (Only affects new users.)

  • Updated system performance libraries.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where when launching in a certain way, the media player would not die properly when closing the application.

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the node server to yeet itself out of existence, which would stop the UI from loading properly.

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the CPU usage to always show <4% usage.

  • Fixed a b̷̟̰̆̑͊͆́̏͊͝ú̵̢̨̮̠̲̯̗̳̤́͌͂̔̍̉͠ǵ̵͍͂̀͊̌̅͗͐̀̾̐̊̕͝ ̶̧͙͖̳̤̈͂́̇́̓͘͝b̸̗̫̣͈̺̳͙̪̎̌̓͂͒̽̇͘͘͝ù̵̡̳͓̲̘̮͔̟͓͇̜̎̂̅́̃̉͘͝͝g̶̰̪̫̲̈́̿̏̋̐̀̽͋̈́̀̽̚͝ ̶̧̧̧̣̰͈̜̩̙͕̻̗͍̐͊͌̇̆͑̉̀̐̐̈́͛̉͠ͅb̶̯̫̭̟̠͐̇͆̽u̵̺̺̜͛̍͐̆̀̍͑̊͘̕g̸̞͙̱̻͕̀̈̒͆ ̸̧̨̨̗̦̱̫̯̪̳̤̺̝̝͋̍̑̓̽̈́b̵̛̯̺̓́̀̌̀̈́͘͜͝u̵̡͚̙̘̓͂̈́́̊̀̄̔̃̃̀̊̾͝ͅģ̸͉͖̥̹̯̌͑̆͂͒̊̈́ͅ ̷̟̼̫̺̿̈́͂̉͊b̶͓̳̲̤͎̻́̂̈̽́̊̆̀̊̿̕͜ư̴̧̡̧̱̯̻̣̤̭͍͚͇͔̈́̉̔̅͋͆͒̓̈́͝͝g̴͙͓̹̯̮͔̘͚͙͑͒͜ͅ

Happy halloween!

