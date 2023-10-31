Build 649 Changelog

CHANGES
Maximum valid distance from the hand has been increased from 0.07m to 0.1m for the wrist overlay.
Wrist overlay's scale is now properly saved with wrist offsets
Wrist overlay's default scale has been reduced slightly to make it more inline with the size it used to be.
Trackers in the battery widget are now sorted by id rather than by connection state.
Media Theme setting has been moved to Settings / Theme
Default setting for Media Theme and Smart Media Controls has been switched to off. (Only affects new users.)
Updated system performance libraries.
BUG FIXES
Fixed a bug where when launching in a certain way, the media player would not die properly when closing the application.
Fixed a bug that would cause the node server to yeet itself out of existence, which would stop the UI from loading properly.
Fixed a bug that would cause the CPU usage to always show <4% usage.
Fixed a b̷̟̰̆̑͊͆́̏͊͝ú̵̢̨̮̠̲̯̗̳̤́͌͂̔̍̉͠ǵ̵͍͂̀͊̌̅͗͐̀̾̐̊̕͝ ̶̧͙͖̳̤̈͂́̇́̓͘͝b̸̗̫̣͈̺̳͙̪̎̌̓͂͒̽̇͘͘͝ù̵̡̳͓̲̘̮͔̟͓͇̜̎̂̅́̃̉͘͝͝g̶̰̪̫̲̈́̿̏̋̐̀̽͋̈́̀̽̚͝ ̶̧̧̧̣̰͈̜̩̙͕̻̗͍̐͊͌̇̆͑̉̀̐̐̈́͛̉͠ͅb̶̯̫̭̟̠͐̇͆̽u̵̺̺̜͛̍͐̆̀̍͑̊͘̕g̸̞͙̱̻͕̀̈̒͆ ̸̧̨̨̗̦̱̫̯̪̳̤̺̝̝͋̍̑̓̽̈́b̵̛̯̺̓́̀̌̀̈́͘͜͝u̵̡͚̙̘̓͂̈́́̊̀̄̔̃̃̀̊̾͝ͅģ̸͉͖̥̹̯̌͑̆͂͒̊̈́ͅ ̷̟̼̫̺̿̈́͂̉͊b̶͓̳̲̤͎̻́̂̈̽́̊̆̀̊̿̕͜ư̴̧̡̧̱̯̻̣̤̭͍͚͇͔̈́̉̔̅͋͆͒̓̈́͝͝g̴͙͓̹̯̮͔̘͚͙͑͒͜ͅ
Happy halloween!
