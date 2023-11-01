🌹 OUT NOW! Enjoy an Exclusive 15% Discount for One Week Only!

The day has finally come: This Bed We Made is now available! To express our deepest gratitude for your enduring support, we are offering a 15% discount during our launch week.

We cannot thank you enough for standing by us throughout the years of development. Your patience, your support, and your belief in us have been the driving force behind this project. To say that you've changed our lives would be an understatement—you've inspired us to be bolder in our storytelling, to dig deeper into our characters, and to never waver from the mission that Lowbirth Games set out to accomplish.

If you enjoy your time with This Bed We Made, please consider leaving a positive review. Reviews have a significant impact; they not only validate the hard work that has gone into creating this game but also help algorithms suggest the game to a broader audience. Your voice can amplify the reach of this project more than you might realize.

Additionally, sharing your experience with friends and family can do wonders for this labor of love. A single recommendation from you could introduce someone to a story that might resonate with them deeply, and there's no telling how far that ripple effect could go.

From the very core of our beings, thank you. Thank you for being the most fantastic community we could have ever hoped for. Thank you for challenging us, for elevating us, and most of all, for changing our lives in ways we could never have imagined.

With unbounded love and gratitude,

The Lowbirth Team