Entities Hotfix 1.02

**We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have dedicated your time to reporting bugs and sharing invaluable feedback and suggestions. Your contributions are instrumental in enhancing the experience for everyone.

Our mission has always been to ensure your utmost satisfaction, and with your support, we continue to strive for perfection. We are delighted to announce a new hotfix that brings several improvements to the game, making Entities better:**

Hotfix Highlights:

Camera Shake Toggle: Newly added option to disable Camera Shake in the graphic settings.

Body Cam Effect: Immerse yourself further into the action by enabling the Body Cam Effect in the graphic settings.

Multiplayer Mission Select Info: The addition of detailed mission select information in multiplayer mode.

Mobs Stats Tweaks: We've tweaked and balanced the stats of all mobs.

Payment Distribution Fix: No more disparities in rewards. We've resolved the bug where only the host was receiving the payment, ensuring that everyone gets their rightful share for their efforts.

Equipment Spawn Fix: Invited players will now always spawn with their equipment as intended,

Inventory Display Fix: Bid farewell to confusion. The bug causing the inventory to sometimes display empty after leaving a lobby has been rectified. Your items will always be accounted for.

Respawn Improvement: Fixed a bug for some enemies that would get stuck at Afula Zone C.

**Thank you once again for your invaluable support.

Happy gaming!**