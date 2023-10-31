 Skip to content

Grill on Wheels update for 31 October 2023

Update Notes for v0.2.4

Update Notes for v0.2.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Brand new bug report tool is added, press Y to report a bug
  • Cooking and slicing VFXs are added
  • Performance optimization for fries
  • Slicing mechanic optimization
  • Overall performance improvements
  • Minor bug fixes
  • QoL improvements

