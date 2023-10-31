- Brand new bug report tool is added, press Y to report a bug
- Cooking and slicing VFXs are added
- Performance optimization for fries
- Slicing mechanic optimization
- Overall performance improvements
- Minor bug fixes
- QoL improvements
Grill on Wheels update for 31 October 2023
Update Notes for v0.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
