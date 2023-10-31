Patch 18.9 - Hotfixes Patch

Hey everyone, apologies for the wait on this patch, it would appear there was some major bugs stopping players from proceeding in the Miami series, but I believe I've fixed a few of them, details below:

Fixed: Continue button not working/not focusing on controller on contract completion

Fixed: Cathedral boss respawning outside of the level bounds

Fixed: Player Character not spawning in the Shipyard level (causing the camera to be in the ground frozen, etc.)

Again, huge apologies for the above bugs, the engine update must've had some bugs that I didn't catch sooner- thank you to everyone who submitted bugs and feedback thus far!

Discuss the game with us and the community on Discord and Twitter. If you want to see the game developed live, catch Crimson on Twitch.

Report any bugs or feedback on our Community Hub.