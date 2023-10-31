Swirl Watch Version 1.134 (Resistance Supplies)

-WRNCH ARM should now be able to sabotage any sabotage targets.

-Strange matter spills can no longer hide ships.

-Added a safeguard to prevent an unclear scenario in which H-WAVE RADAR would stop working after zone transition.

-Fixed a issues when boss enemies try to personally call off alerts.

-Fixed enemy placed gadgets not being tagged on hack.

-Fixed disguise tutorial becoming available too early.

-Fixed resupply marker desc showing resupply cost even when having free resupplies available.

-Fixed boss intel not always tagging all bosses.

-Fixed weapons with adaptive spread receiving their max accuracy when quick selected.

-Fixed various issues with several specific gear mods.

-Fixed issues when reaching negative max health (?).

-Fixed a problem with hiding ships when multiple circular hazard are in range.

-Fixed EVOLVING VERMIN not affecting hack-modded tripwire.

-Fixed LIGHT ABSORBING HULL not taking effect.

-Fixed hazard spawners not creating sound on death.

-Fixed missing disguise anim for corpo square.

-Fixed bad fence generation on a late game map.

-Fixed some object placement issues.

-Fixed some issues with text formating.

-Fixed some incorrect tooltips.

-Fixed some typos.