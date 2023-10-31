 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 31 October 2023

Hotfix 0.24.1a Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12586273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix: Crash with error message "The specified sink does not belong to this ship", usually caused by ships with Chainguns splitting in two.

