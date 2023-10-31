- Invert Mouse Y now functions correctly
- AUG not firing fixed (it thought it needed a trigger, but it already has one, silly AUG)
- Fixed AUG display being sideways in inventory
- Fixed red dots on VSS displaying in the wrong position during inspect
- Increased hit marker display duration
- Fixed stairways in multiple buildings to not trip your player up as much
- Multiple item names adjusted to be correct with their display
- Hip sheathe items no longer sheathe in your butt, that was painful
Patch 0.1.9:
