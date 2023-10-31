 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DeadPoly update for 31 October 2023

Patch 0.1.9:

Share · View all patches · Build 12586261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Invert Mouse Y now functions correctly
  • AUG not firing fixed (it thought it needed a trigger, but it already has one, silly AUG)
  • Fixed AUG display being sideways in inventory
  • Fixed red dots on VSS displaying in the wrong position during inspect
  • Increased hit marker display duration
  • Fixed stairways in multiple buildings to not trip your player up as much
  • Multiple item names adjusted to be correct with their display
  • Hip sheathe items no longer sheathe in your butt, that was painful

Changed files in this update

DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link