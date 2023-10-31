Early Access Patch #2 - Version 0.5.2

CaveCrawlers, we are rolling out an update to Steam, fixing some features:

Fixed an exploit in the form of a bird allowing you to exit the map

Fix and improve the management of loss of life in aerial form

Added missing voice dialogues on some stelaes

Updated shadows and improved the aerial part of Zone 3 (called Feather Way): we still have an issue with shadows only showing on one eye, we are working on it as quickly as possible .

Several collisions and breaches fixed.

The team is still working on other issues in the meantime, we will deploy a new patch on Thursday, thank you for your patience!🙏