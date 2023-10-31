 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arise from Shadows update for 31 October 2023

Early Access Patch #2 - Version 0.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12586196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CaveCrawlers, we are rolling out an update to Steam, fixing some features:

  • Fixed an exploit in the form of a bird allowing you to exit the map
  • Fix and improve the management of loss of life in aerial form
  • Added missing voice dialogues on some stelaes
  • Updated shadows and improved the aerial part of Zone 3 (called Feather Way): we still have an issue with shadows only showing on one eye, we are working on it as quickly as possible .
  • Several collisions and breaches fixed.

The team is still working on other issues in the meantime, we will deploy a new patch on Thursday, thank you for your patience!🙏

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2108641 Depot 2108641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link