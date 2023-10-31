Early Access Patch #2 - Version 0.5.2

CaveCrawlers, we are rolling out an update to Steam, fixing some features:
- Fixed an exploit in the form of a bird allowing you to exit the map
- Fix and improve the management of loss of life in aerial form
- Added missing voice dialogues on some stelaes
- Updated shadows and improved the aerial part of Zone 3 (called Feather Way): we still have an issue with shadows only showing on one eye, we are working on it as quickly as possible .
- Several collisions and breaches fixed.
The team is still working on other issues in the meantime, we will deploy a new patch on Thursday, thank you for your patience!🙏
