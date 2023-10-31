- Update rate and performance of water increased
- Water now has no black border line by default. A button at the top of the UI now allows you to enable or disable the border line
- The edges of the river are now created more organically (Note: you can change the width of the river per point)
- Boats and ships
- Density of forest increased
- Especially fixed bugs concerning water and other minor things
Canvas of Kings update for 31 October 2023
Water improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2498571 Depot 2498571
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2498572 Depot 2498572
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2498573 Depot 2498573
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update