Canvas of Kings update for 31 October 2023

Water improvements

31 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update rate and performance of water increased
  • Water now has no black border line by default. A button at the top of the UI now allows you to enable or disable the border line
  • The edges of the river are now created more organically (Note: you can change the width of the river per point)
  • Boats and ships
  • Density of forest increased
  • Especially fixed bugs concerning water and other minor things

