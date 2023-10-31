Update #3 | Hotfix 3 Patch Notes

Greetings Reagents,
We are back with a few more fixes to issues our team has identified! This patch will include the following fixes:
- Fixed the issue where the Policeman Shirt cosmetic did not equip properly. You can be a cop now!
- Fixed an issue where players that experienced long load times would later get kicked out of their group when returning from a Trial.
- Fixed issue where some players would get stuck in the evaluation corridor exit when returning from a trial.
- Fixed jump-over action that sometimes made players get stuck in the "RELEASE THE PRISONERS" Trial.
If you experience any in-game issues feel free to join our 18+ Discord Server and create a ticket to speak with our support team. Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out to us and playing The Outlast Trials, our team really appreciates the engagement and feedback!
Changed depots in live-debug branch