Update #3 | Hotfix 3 Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Reagents,

We are back with a few more fixes to issues our team has identified! This patch will include the following fixes:

Fixed the issue where the Policeman Shirt cosmetic did not equip properly. You can be a cop now!

Fixed an issue where players that experienced long load times would later get kicked out of their group when returning from a Trial.

Fixed issue where some players would get stuck in the evaluation corridor exit when returning from a trial.

Fixed jump-over action that sometimes made players get stuck in the "RELEASE THE PRISONERS" Trial.

If you experience any in-game issues feel free to join our 18+ Discord Server and create a ticket to speak with our support team. Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out to us and playing The Outlast Trials, our team really appreciates the engagement and feedback!