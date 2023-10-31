Hotfix 0.20.3 - Stability Fixes

Bug Fixes:

Further fixes for the all workers stuck problem, should occur less. (Not garuanteed to be completely gone sadly)

DockingHero can be opened from the game again, linking was broken since 0.20.0

Further expection fixes

Known Issues:

Autosave seems to be broken, we recommend to turn it completely off in the options for now until we fixed it.

Freezes. Not really crashes, but the game freezes completely. We investigated it since the 0.20.0 update, but could not reproduce it internally. It happens to a smaller fraction of the player base, but in general makes the current version of the game more unstable.

IF THIS HAPPENS TO YOU: Please send us your log file, wich you can find here:

"C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Thera Bytes\Zombie Cure Lab"

Player.log

You can send it to us via our discord channel or contact us via steam forums.

It would help us greatly to understand when and why freezes can occur.

Until then you can switch to the beta branch "previous_version" to play a more stable freeze free Zombie Cure Lab version.

We are sorry for the inconvencies, thank you for your support. We will get things working again soon.