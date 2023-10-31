Patch notes: October 31th 2023 (Version 0.3.13) - hotfix

Hello, just a small fix to an almost critical bug found in the beta.
October 31th 2023 (Version 0.3.13) - hotfix
- Fixed duck addiction being present from start
Tenement System
- Fixed being unable to remove mushroom stain (issue #699)
