Obenseuer update for 31 October 2023

Patch notes: October 31th 2023 (Version 0.3.13) - hotfix

Hello, just a small fix to an almost critical bug found in the beta.

October 31th 2023 (Version 0.3.13) - hotfix

  • Fixed duck addiction being present from start

Tenement System

  • Fixed being unable to remove mushroom stain (issue #699)

