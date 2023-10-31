1.7 Things Move Now

Finally, after months of "I'm just making assets" updates, they're finally ready.

What's New

In this update I've added various items to the game, from mugs to plates to plugs. You can pick them up, throw them around, do whatever you want with them. Very satisfying.

I've also added in a new achievement tied to the physics update, so get hunting.

Finally I've fixed a couple of bugs tied to the monster, so hopefully everyone should have a much better time with the game now.

The Future

I've spoken in some places about how this is probably the last update for the game. I'll fix bugs if people bring them to my attention wherever I can, but at this point I don't have any huge plans for what's coming. As much as I'd like to add the new language support that I've mentioned previously, so far I haven't actually made any money from the game so I can't afford to actually pay people to help me with those.

It's not a never but it is kinda unlikely I'll do much more now. I have an idea for something I'd like to do, perhaps for the one year anniversary, but it'd be tonally dissonant with the rest of the game so I'm unsure.

We'll see I guess, but for those of you already here thanks for buying my game this last year, and I hope you enjoyed it.