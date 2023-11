Share · View all patches · Build 12585940 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 21:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, drivers!

Today we are introducing a track inspired by the beautiful springs in Vancouver, during which the city gets covered in pink-crested Cherry Blossom trees!

We have been working on new gameplay features, more tracks and our Netcode 2.0. Stay tuned for more updates throughout November.

We hope you enjoy this new racing space!

Love,

OFG Team