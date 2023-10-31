Holy Stick! Halloween update is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12585879 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 19:32:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello fellow Sticks, 🔥

Thanks for supporting us, we’re very thankful for sticking with us! (pun intended) - and now to the point - We have something for you…

👻🎃 It’s Halloween time! 🎃👻

It’s spooky time! We haven’t got candies, but we’ve got something else - very fun too! With this Halloween Update, we’re bringing some new cool features for you!

New halloween-themed costumes and brand new gamemode - Zombies!

Check it out now, and share screenshots on our Discord, we hope you’ll have fun! :)

Keep calm and scare on!

Always Too Late Team 🔥