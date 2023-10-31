- Returned exponential damage scaling to Beastmaster minions (and the Queen Bee's Bonnet bee). Enemy health is exponential, so your pets need to match their defense scaling ideally. There probably needs to be more tuning here, as pets may be overpowered now
- Fixed a series of major performance issues pertaining to Beastmaster pets on long runs
- Improved Minion AI a bit
- Fixed various display issues involving minions retaining the shader state of the monster that they spawned from
- Minions now always render beneath the player, improving visual clarity on minion builds
- Made Health Regen more performant
- Fixed some performance issues with Airships spawning Legs Mk. 5000
- (Hopefully) fixed a rare issue where equipment wouldn't apply on game load. If you suspect this is happening to you, send a bug report and try re-equipping something to force a reset. The game should do this for you now, but I haven't been able to reproduce it myself yet. Just going off some bug reports I've seen
- Fixed a bug where the Nightmare quest wasn't marked as completed. If you had this bug, talk to "???" in the lower left corner of the Nexus to re-check your achievement state
- Bolstered Nightmare health scaling
- Substantially buffed the Life of Astral Incursions on Inferno and Nightmare
- Fixed a bug where unique reward chests and the Shopkeeper weren't respecting unique tiers. This is a nerf
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 31 October 2023
Beastmaster Fixes and More!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
