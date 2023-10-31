Update 34: New main menu, map and class changes + Historic Characters DLC

This update adds a new main menu, a new ability selection menu, lots of map and class balance changes, and a brand-new "Historic Characters DLC"!



The Historic Characters DLC is an optional DLC for the game, that focuses on real-life historical characters for both the cop and robber teams and includes six new, unique classes with tons of new weapons and abilities! If you would like to support the game's free updates, please consider checking it out. Owners of this DLC can enable it in the "Host Game" settings, which will unlock the characters for all players joining their server!



The main menu got a face-lift, it should now work a lot better for lots of different aspect ratios, it also showcases the different classes in the game, and allows players to hover over their names to get more information about a specific class!



A new radial selection menu for certain abilities like Spy's disguise menu, Arms Dealer's purchase menu, and Gym Buddy's placement menu has been added, to make inputs a lot easier without having to use the number keys. If you prefer the old system, you can still select a number key while inside this menu!



To make learning the game easier for newer players, the 53 classes in the game have been split into three groups, that can be enabled and disabled separately for your match, so you don't have to learn all classes at once. The "Base Pack" includes classes that are a bit easier to learn, while still giving you all the essential characters to have fun! All the existing characters are obviously playable without any unlock requirements, they are just grouped into different packs depending on their difficulty level.



New lockers have been added to all maps, players can use them to hide inside, or place bags and gadgets inside! While inside a locker, players can peak through the ventilation to get a limited view of the outside of the locker.

There are lots of changes to existing classes as well, the most notable is for the FED Agent, whose holograms now disappear when characters get too close, no longer allowing her to block passages with her decoys. Canines Dog's combat strength has been reduced slightly with him now dealing 30% less damage, and Vigil's primary weapon has been down-graded from the Carbine to the SMG, to limit his combat strength, since his focus on intelligence gathering already made him a formidable opponent.

All other changes and bugfixes are listed in the full changelog below!

New:

reworked main menu

added new locker object players that players can use to hide inside

added new crash report to help resolve crash issues

added new pie menu framework for easier inputs

added error message explaining why certain deployables can't be placed at the current location

Changes:

split classes into three packs: Base Pack, Specialist Pack, and Mercenary Pack to reduce the amount of classes newer players have to learn at once

ability icon next to the teammate name UI is now greyed out when their ability is on cooldown

improved robber bot pathing to getaway vans

improved robber bot pathing to vault doors

reworked smoke and poison cloud FX

reworked ATM/Aracade "HACKED" UI

players can now only start kick votes if they were on the server for at least 30 seconds

Map Changes:

Casino:

added new lockers

New York:

added new lockers

added new employee clothing basket to upper employee area

Clepto Bank:

added new lockers

Skull Island:

reduced outside treasure gold pile value from 8,000$ to 3,000$

removed outside ATMs from two to one

added a new Arcade machine to basement

GPU performance improvements

Class Changes:

FED Chairman:

increased inflation from 500$ to 1,000$ per print

when being able to revive, he now can choose between using the revive or placing another printer

can now revive for each 10,000$ printed, instead of only once

FED Agent:

FED Agents holograms now get disabled when getting too close

Spy:

added new pie menu system for disguise selection

reduced disguise cooldown from 10s to 2s

FBI:

changed FBI primary weapon from SMG to Carbine

FBIs motion detector cooldown now starts after placing the first one, and not only when he used his last one

Detective:

updated class description

Canine:

reduced dog bite damage from 30 to 20 (bleeding damage stayed the same: 5 damage dealt over 5 seconds)

Vigil:

changed Vigil primary weapon from Carbine to SMG

Arms Dealer:

added new pie menu system for weapon purchases

Gym Buddy:

added new pie menu system for placement options

Master Thief:

Master Thiefs drone EMP duration increased from 5s to 12s

Master Thiefs drone can now press elevator buttons instead of EMPing them

Actor:

when promoting an NPC to a Stunt Double bot, he now automatically gets the money and bomb bags the Actor carried

Fixes:

fixed some golden skins not being selectable in-game

fixed Micro sometimes not dropping money bags when shrinking

fixed FBIs motion detectors sometimes pinging him too frequently

main menu alignment fixes for multiple aspect ratios

pressing "Restart Round" in the in-game menu now also closes the menu

potential fix for getting stuck in the respawn menu when having the in-game menu open while dying

multiple potential fixes for CCTVs sometimes falling through the floor on custom maps

fixed fires sometimes resulting in collision issues with NPCs

fixed H.A.S. station and barbed wire not taking explosives damage correctly

fixed weird collision interactions between two grenades

Level Editor: