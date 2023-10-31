 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 31 October 2023

Patch notes for Beta 1.7.16

I'm hoping to add the ability to outsource printing and manufacturing tasks to other players before November 12, and releasing multiplayer officially before November 20, with a launch discount.

Patch notes for Beta 1.7.17

Fixes

  • Random server outsourcing stability fixes

Patch notes for Beta 1.7.16

Changes

  • Added ability to sell server capacity to other players as a cloud service in multiplayer

Fixes

  • Fixed bugged references when joining a game with existing server tasks

