I'm hoping to add the ability to outsource printing and manufacturing tasks to other players before November 12, and releasing multiplayer officially before November 20, with a launch discount.
Patch notes for Beta 1.7.17
Fixes
- Random server outsourcing stability fixes
Patch notes for Beta 1.7.16
Changes
- Added ability to sell server capacity to other players as a cloud service in multiplayer
Fixes
- Fixed bugged references when joining a game with existing server tasks
Changed depots in dev branch