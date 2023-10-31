 Skip to content

STALCRAFT update for 31 October 2023

Server Maintenance [11/01/2023]

We will be performing server maintenance in the EU, NA and SEA regions on the following schedule:

[Scheduled date and time]

November 1, 2023
10:00 ~ 14:00 (CET)
AM 4:00 ~ AM 8:00 (EST)
PM 4:00 ~ PM 8:00 (GMT+8)

The schedule may change due to unforeseen problems.

The following changes will be added to the game after the maintenance work is completed:

◉ Fixed animation of FN2000 assault rifle.
◉ Disabled squad management functionality on "Boral" island.
◉ Increased number of views received for assisting.
◉ Fixed incorrect sound of helicopter.
◉ Fixed spontaneous sniper rifle shots from converts.
◉ Added delay when repeatedly clicking on weapon selection for converts.
◉ Added compass to converts.
◉ Fixed a bug that led to the disbanding of a convert squad.
◉ Snipers on Boral Island can now be identified by the glare of their sights.
◉ Fixed a bug where killing players counted towards the event quest in other session modes.
◉ Reset Essence obtained from the Battle Pass is now personalized.
◉ Stopping power of the converted sniper rifle increased from 300 to 400.

❕During maintenance work game servers will be unavailable, we apologize for any inconvenience.

Thank you for your attention,
and good luck at the dead resort!

