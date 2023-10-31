

Greetings, Stalkers! We are excited to present you with the new update 1.00.38.

Important:

⚠️ A new achievement "Lost Weapon" has been added to the game. You can earn it by finding the AK-12 in the Zone and taking it into your hands at least once after this achievement has been added. It’s important to note that the AK-12, in its current form, will soon be permanently removed from the game. However, those who manage to earn this achievement in time will be able to keep the AK-12 in their arsenal forever.

What’s New:

☢️ A new weapon, the VSK-94, has been added to the game's arsenal. It is almost completely silent and boasts serious stopping power.

☢️ A special ammunition box for the VSK-94 has been introduced.

☢️ A new movement mode has been implemented, in which the direction of the character’s movement is no longer dependent on the rotation of the head in the helmet, but is determined solely by the rotation of the sticks. This feature is currently in testing and can be activated either from the main menu or through the player's PDA. This mode was introduced in response to numerous requests from our gaming community, allowing players to freely look around while moving forward without changing their direction of movement.

☢️ A new collimator sight, the CD2481, has been added and can be found in various locations across the Zone.

Improvements and Fixes:

🔸 Fixed a bug with casings ejected from weapons, which could sometimes interact with the player, creating a jolting effect.

🔸 Weapons in the player’s hands no longer react to the physics of enemy bullets, preventing unwanted shaking.

🔸 The shooting accuracy of bandits has been increased, making open confrontations more challenging and dangerous.

🔸 Bullets are now invisible when the magazine is empty.

🔸 Changes have been made to the main menu settings.

🔸 Saiga-9: Some sounds have been changed or added.

🔸 AK-74: Some sounds have been changed or added, and an issue with the collimator slot not displaying correctly in some cases has been fixed.

🔸 AKS-74: Some sounds have been changed or added.

🔸 AK-12: Some sounds have been changed or added.

🔸 M16: Some sounds have been changed or added.

🔸 HMG: Some sounds have been changed or added.

🔸 CQ16: Some sounds have been changed or added.

🔸 PM: Some sounds have been changed or added.

🔸 Hawk: Some sounds have been changed or added.

🔸 Desert Eagle: Some sounds have been changed or added.

🔸 The bonus level has been removed from the main build. It can now be installed separately through Steam in Z.O.N.A Origin.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone is constantly changing, and every trip inside is a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. Good luck! Many more interesting experiences await you!