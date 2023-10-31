V16.17 Update!!

Hey folks!

Happy Halloween! With the translations in, we're pushing 16.17 to the live branch today, so enjoy!

PSA: The volunteer Wiki team is looking for more folks to help maintain the Wiki! If you're interested, you can contact Sifner via our Discord server.

(Discord engagement with the Wiki team is a requirement.)

Content

A new POI has been added with new building types - there's not much to it now, but there's a future purpose in mind for it.

The map has been updated to reflect the new POI and the roads connecting to it.

Map Markers: Long requested by the community, map markers are here! Right mouse click while interacting with the map to open the map marker UI.

Added a Battery Rack, another frequent request. Similar to the storage chest rack but exclusively for batteries.

When creating any object or placeable that displays a ghost image, you will see the final product instead of just an empty ghost. This change will help you quickly determine if it is in the desired orientation. Once successfully placed, the item will turn into a white ghost ready to receive materials. If it cannot be placed in a chosen spot, it will turn red.

Added a few Halloween props just for fun. A new skull light and a few gravestone placeables, plus a metal cemetery type fence.

Added 4 new build parts that act like foundations but can be used for other purposes: stone plot and dirt plot. These new parts can help players create stone pathways, sky bridges, courtyards, graveyards and more.

Changed the sound effect for door open/close.

Crossbow Change: Crossbows will now be a viable tool against AI, with bolts inflicting an unblockable 500 damage on headshots.

Various small bug fixes!
























