- New Identification System now automatically rolls to identify enemies as the original game did instead of requiring the player to use the Inspect Enemy action to do so. This makes the system more opt-in and the new system now provides an extra add to the original game instead of wholly replacing the original system.
- An issue with button focus being lost when opening the spell tabs on the character sheet has been fixed. This issue was most obvious with characters who had spells on both the Divine and Arcane spell tabs. It was primarily affecting players playing with a controller.
- Fixed missing chevron awarded on character sheet after defeating Werdna
- Fixed a bug that was causing crashes or lock-ups when returning to town with a character with an AC of -10 or lower
- Fixed a bug causing erroneous item awarding to fail if the item was initially awarded to a character with a full inventory (don’t worry - you always get all the items you roll now)
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord update for 1 November 2023
Hotfix 0.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
