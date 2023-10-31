"Deeply Dark: Found Footage" officially released

We are excited to announce the release of "Deeply Dark: Found footage" on the Steam platform.

We do not want anyone to be left out of this experience, that is why we will maintain free access to the software.

There is still material to reveal for "Deeply Dark: Found footage", we have implemented a system so that players can immortalize messages and support the project and in this way accelerate the release of the content.

Thank you for being as interested in this as we are, together we will discover the horrible mysteries that "Deeply Dark: Found Footage" holds.

For more information join our Discord.