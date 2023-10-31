Changelog - v0.7.2

The game is now supported in Mac, ARM-builds, including Retina-displays! We also welcome our first seasonal event updating the main menu background for a short while now.

UI

Unlockable research topics now display what topics are required before they can be researched.

Fortification progress is now displayed in the unit details (similar to prospection).

Updates to Trade setup menus.

Tidying up of some tutorials layout.

Multiplayer

Combat panel update fixes.

Graphics

Dudes in settlement now face the direction they are walking.

Dudes have small dude shadows.

Bug

Fixed an issue where the intro would play again while in the Options, Load game or Scenario screens.

Fixed so you can leave the Load game, Build Improvement and Recruit Unit screens via Right mouse button as most other screens.

In settlement view flowers removed as they were causing visual artifacts.

Fixing an assertion error to not display in release builds.

Localization

Fixed localization issue in language selection settings drop down.

Begun localizing Nation names in some scenarios (Hadrian), visible in the Diplomacy screen and Event log.

Fixed Swedish entry for one tutorial.

Technical