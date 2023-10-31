Changelog - v0.7.2

The game is now supported in Mac, ARM-builds, including Retina-displays! We also welcome our first seasonal event updating the main menu background for a short while now.
UI
- Unlockable research topics now display what topics are required before they can be researched.
- Fortification progress is now displayed in the unit details (similar to prospection).
- Updates to Trade setup menus.
- Tidying up of some tutorials layout.
Multiplayer
- Combat panel update fixes.
Graphics
- Dudes in settlement now face the direction they are walking.
- Dudes have small dude shadows.
Bug
- Fixed an issue where the intro would play again while in the Options, Load game or Scenario screens.
- Fixed so you can leave the Load game, Build Improvement and Recruit Unit screens via Right mouse button as most other screens.
- In settlement view flowers removed as they were causing visual artifacts.
- Fixing an assertion error to not display in release builds.
Localization
- Fixed localization issue in language selection settings drop down.
- Begun localizing Nation names in some scenarios (Hadrian), visible in the Diplomacy screen and Event log.
- Fixed Swedish entry for one tutorial.
Technical
- Updated application/window icon.
- Fixed Graphical and Input related issues on Mac concerning Retina displays.
- UI sizes now have OS-specific files for tuning them.
Changed files in this update