 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time and Time again - a Strategy game update for 31 October 2023

Changelog - v0.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12585656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is now supported in Mac, ARM-builds, including Retina-displays! We also welcome our first seasonal event updating the main menu background for a short while now.

UI

  • Unlockable research topics now display what topics are required before they can be researched.
  • Fortification progress is now displayed in the unit details (similar to prospection).
  • Updates to Trade setup menus.
  • Tidying up of some tutorials layout.

Multiplayer

  • Combat panel update fixes.

Graphics

  • Dudes in settlement now face the direction they are walking.
  • Dudes have small dude shadows.

Bug

  • Fixed an issue where the intro would play again while in the Options, Load game or Scenario screens.
  • Fixed so you can leave the Load game, Build Improvement and Recruit Unit screens via Right mouse button as most other screens.
  • In settlement view flowers removed as they were causing visual artifacts.
  • Fixing an assertion error to not display in release builds.

Localization

  • Fixed localization issue in language selection settings drop down.
  • Begun localizing Nation names in some scenarios (Hadrian), visible in the Diplomacy screen and Event log.
  • Fixed Swedish entry for one tutorial.

Technical

  • Updated application/window icon.
  • Fixed Graphical and Input related issues on Mac concerning Retina displays.
  • UI sizes now have OS-specific files for tuning them.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2069821 Depot 2069821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2069822 Depot 2069822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2069823 Depot 2069823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link