Fish & Ships update and Water Garden Duo DLC out now!

Developer Dan here to celebrate the official release of Ship of Fools’ brand new content update: Fish & Ships! Aaaaandd (drumroll) … the release of our brand new pack of Fools: the Water Garden Duo! Watch this trailer!

This new update brings a ton to the archipelago! Let’s go over some of the most notable new features.

Give the curious bell a jingle to meet your new gooey and tentacley best friend Otto, a shipwright with enough tools to repair your ships, but most importantly, mend the wounds of your broken heart.

You’ll first be introduced to Otto when you have beaten Tentacles twice or if you’ve completed a run at least once. Unlike his other fellow Krakens, Otto is more passionate about ship construction rather than their destruction.

The process is simple: after unlocking a new ship, interact with Otto using your character's secondary action to access the shipwright menu. From there, you have the freedom to switch between any unlocked ships at will. You can also monitor your progress towards unlocking new ships and achieving the brightness challenges for each one. I'm curious about the outcome when reaching brightness level 15 with a ship … I wonder what awaits?

Each ship grants access to 2 unique items, allowing you to craft run strategies with a refreshing sea breeze. To activate their abilities, every ship's unique artifact utilizes Tendrils.

Speaking of new ships, here is one of them! Meet the Siren’s Call, a vessel carved by the legendary Sirens from the same rocks that constitute their magical artifacts. With the Siren’s Call, you’ll have one less pedestal on deck, but have access to a miniature version of the recycling well to optimize your builds on the go!

The Well

Insert a tendril to activate, once active, insert any item to recycle it into another of the same type.

Siren Scale

While this ammunition inflicts minimal damage, it applies a random effect with each hit! To unleash its full potential, you’ll need to harness every possible elemental synergy.

May this latest content update bring many more adventuring hours for you and your shipmate across the archipelago's waters! A heartfelt thank you to each member of the Fool community for your unwavering support throughout this inaugural year of Ship of Fools. Our game dev journey has been nothing short of wonderful, and we hope to keep sailing with you all for a long time! If you're inclined to support the dev team in a meaningful way, please consider diving into the all-new Pack of Fools, a creation inspired by the captivating charm of your local water garden.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2512030/Ship_of_Fools__Water_Garden_Duo/

v1.2.0 patch notes

Fish & Ships content and features

New NPC: Otto the Shipwright

Shipwright challenges to unlock ships

Brightness Shipwright challenges to unlock items

3 new ships to unlock

18 new items to unlock

Secret ship adornments to unlock

“A Whale of a Time” achievement

“Reduce Reuse Recycle” achievement

“Beast Tamer” achievement

“Festive Fleet” achievement

The Garden Duo DLC content

New Fool: Noh the cat fish

New Fool: Mikoi the koi fish

“Catrate Master” achievement (DLC)

“Belting Overseas” achievement (DLC)

Balance changes:

Gold bullet multiplier is now additive instead of multiplicative

Holy trident paddle size multiplier 2 → 1.75

The corkscrew trinket will now consider the Rancid Oil trinket as a bottle

Cluck

Egg laying delay changed from 15 to 25 seconds → 10 to 15 seconds

Chance of laying regular egg: 95%→ 50%

Chance of laying special egg: 5% → 50%

Add mamagull egg to special egg pool

Time delay between critical enemy projectiles in hard mode

Solo 3 → 6 seconds

Co-op 2 → 4 seconds

The Beacon artifact now starts in its active state

Miscellaneous:

Improve Darkness Cave Island visuals

Add French translation credits video

Add cancel defend and super charge action by pression roll button

Remove encounters containing falling standalone spider bombs

Prevent self-inflicted damage (damage from Mikoi’s ability and damage from payment at the carpentry) from breaking holy artifacts

Add NPC skins for Gertrude and Woody for each sector

Add ship visual variations for each sector

Optimizations:

Memory usage reduction during gameplay

Sector loading time reduction

Lag spike occurrences reduction when enemies spawn

Bug Fixes:

Fix All the Treasures of the Sea achievement not unlocking

Fix music composer Philippe Grant name misspelled in the credits (sorry Phil)

Fix Magic Hat ability not working for client player in an online game

Fix darkness cave island invisible for client player in an online game

Fix Max level grapeshot special bounce ability only applying to 1 projectile instead of all when fully charged

Fix enemy projectile damaging boat when a client performs a reflect that should have blocked it in an online game

Fix client only repairing one tile with a plank bundle in an online game

Fix Eye of The Storm warping animation not showing for client in an online game

Fix Lotte ability able to reload a cannon disabled by the Dark Cannon Curse (Thanks to discord user @ShadowKitsune for reporting)

Fix players not dying when purchasing an item at the carpentry while the Double Edge Sword artifact is equipped (Thanks to discord user @Terofale for reporting)

Fix Dark Cannon Curse not working correctly in an online game

Fix harpoon sound not fading out when off-screen (Thanks to discord user @PremiumPumpkin and @xSkyDiver for reporting)

and many more

