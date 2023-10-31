October 31, 2023 Patch Notes

10/31/2023:

Fixed some localization errors.

Mixed audio levels so that they are more even.

Small bug fixes.

Fixed issues concerning falling out of the world after putting down an item near the floor while crouching (mainly in Missing S2). If you find more instances of this happening let us know and we will fix it asap.

We will update the "previousversion" build to the Oct. 27 build in 3 days, so that those who are facing any issues can test to see if they are resolved. If it seems like bugs are still popping up in the latest version we may host two previous versions at once.

As always if you face any issues please let us know in the Bug Reports / Technical Help forums or via our email at contact@eqstudios.com.