Pro Wrestling X update for 31 October 2023

Halloween Update is LIVE! TAIPEI DEATH MATCH!

Build 12585511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just in time for Halloween we've made some improvements and the TAIPEI DEATH MATCH now has instant blood from the very first punch and LOTS of it! Enjoy, you sick bastards!

ECDUB! ECDUB!

Changed files in this update

PWX Windows Depot 297311
  • Loading history…
