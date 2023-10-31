 Skip to content

Legend Of Calvas Playtest update for 31 October 2023

10/31/2023 Last Public Alpha Update:

This is going to be the last update for the Public alpha.

**Tweaked the mini boss a little bit, Added a cooldown timer to his freeze ability, so he can no longer spam freeze you.
Added a cool down timer to his heal ability
Adjusted the time he's stunned for when you dispell his buff
adjusted his hit reaction animation so it no longer interrupts his casting

I also changed the room where you assassinate that zombie just slightly. So you have to crouch to get underneath some boards to get to the room with the braziers.
Fixed weapons not being able to be drawn after dying at that zombie**

