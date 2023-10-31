 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape Room - The Sick Colleague update for 31 October 2023

Hotfix for shadows

Share · View all patches · Build 12585418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
The last update broke the shadows in the game so one puzzle was not solvable :(
(I know the crew of Babylon 5 would love for the shadows to stay away but hey...)
I fixed the issue and also made some performance improvements.
Sorry for the inconvenience!

Changed files in this update

Escape Room - The Sick Colleague Content Depot 1301721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link