Hi all,
The last update broke the shadows in the game so one puzzle was not solvable :(
(I know the crew of Babylon 5 would love for the shadows to stay away but hey...)
I fixed the issue and also made some performance improvements.
Sorry for the inconvenience!
Escape Room - The Sick Colleague update for 31 October 2023
Hotfix for shadows
