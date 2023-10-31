///ALEPH is a new first-person puzzle stealth game in which you must use the power of light manipulation to help the world relearn a dead language. With an emphasis on problem-solving, out-of-the-box thinking, and stealth, the world of ///ALEPH is as action-packed as it is thought-provoking. Coming 2024...
CODA update for 31 October 2023
///ALEPH: AN UPCOMING FIRST PERSON PUZZLE GAME
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2420391 Depot 2420391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update