Otome Legends update for 31 October 2023

HALLOWEEN DISCOUNT AND NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

Hello guys, the game will be on discount for Halloween and to celebrate the season I have added some Easter eggs for the username screen. I will try to update and add in some new Easter eggs and new names for the month of November. The updates concern the username prompt; depending on which name you guess you can unlock new dialogues. I will be adding in around two to five unlockable name options every Tuesday so stay tuned.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121491 Depot 2121491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121492 Depot 2121492
  • Loading history…
