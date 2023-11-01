SteamVR Hotfix 2.0.10

SteamVR has been updated with the following changes.

SteamVR:

A fix for IVRVirtualDisplay interface.

Fixed binding UI crashing when saving a binding.

Linux:

Fix 'Shared IPC Compositor Init Failed' error reported by the Steam client on startup.

Fix Room Setup not launching on some systems.

Meta: