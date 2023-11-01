 Skip to content

SteamVR update for 1 November 2023

SteamVR Hotfix 2.0.10

Build 12585364 · Last edited by Wendy

SteamVR has been updated with the following changes.

SteamVR:

  • A fix for IVRVirtualDisplay interface.
  • Fixed binding UI crashing when saving a binding.

Linux:

  • Fix 'Shared IPC Compositor Init Failed' error reported by the Steam client on startup.
  • Fix Room Setup not launching on some systems.

Meta:

  • Fixed controller input not working in games when the Oculus Dashboard has been disabled.

