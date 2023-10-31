 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TrackDayR update for 31 October 2023

Known wheelie issues after the update

Share · View all patches · Build 12585354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi guys, we are aware that there are some issues to be solved with wheelie help set to OFF.
We are trying to fix it and will release an update as soon as possible with the help of the "Bikelife" community.

Thank you for your patience

MadCow Team

Changed depots in devgallo branch

View more data in app history for build 12585354
TrackDayR Content Depot 1511631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link