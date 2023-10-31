Known wheelie issues after the update

Hi guys, we are aware that there are some issues to be solved with wheelie help set to OFF.
We are trying to fix it and will release an update as soon as possible with the help of the "Bikelife" community.
Thank you for your patience
MadCow Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi guys, we are aware that there are some issues to be solved with wheelie help set to OFF.
We are trying to fix it and will release an update as soon as possible with the help of the "Bikelife" community.
Thank you for your patience
MadCow Team
Changed depots in devgallo branch