Our Adventurer Guild update for 31 October 2023

Patch 0.701 - Witch Update

Patch 0.701 - Build 12585349

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this the witch update is live. A lot of things have changed and I will make a proper announcement to list all the changes. But it will probably not be out before tomorrow.

But here is a quick overview:

  • Elevation. This is a big one. During minor quests there are now a number of different maps featuring elevation that can be pulled for combat. Currently there aren't that many so you might encounter them same maps several times. But I plan to expand the number over time. The new main- and side quests also feature maps with elevations and I plan to revisit the old quests, to redo the battle maps on them.
  • 4 new main quests and 3 side quests
  • over a dozen new enemies
  • 3 new legendary classes(the witch class and the swordmaster class are still missing their splash art)
  • many new skills,
  • Several skills have been revamped
  • new traits, new assignments, new items, etc.
  • new demonic weapons
  • Legendary items
  • Monk armors
  • Teamwork Skills
  • 6th Party Member

Also some fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the sacrifice during the Divine Hunt-Quest would die after the first round
  • Fixed an issue where the first dialogue with Fiola would repeat
  • Added a Hotkey for battles where you can hide tall objects on the map while holding it. Default key is Tab

Changed files in this update

