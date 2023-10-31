Patch 0.701 - Witch Update

With this the witch update is live. A lot of things have changed and I will make a proper announcement to list all the changes. But it will probably not be out before tomorrow.
But here is a quick overview:
- Elevation. This is a big one. During minor quests there are now a number of different maps featuring elevation that can be pulled for combat. Currently there aren't that many so you might encounter them same maps several times. But I plan to expand the number over time. The new main- and side quests also feature maps with elevations and I plan to revisit the old quests, to redo the battle maps on them.
- 4 new main quests and 3 side quests
- over a dozen new enemies
- 3 new legendary classes(the witch class and the swordmaster class are still missing their splash art)
- many new skills,
- Several skills have been revamped
- new traits, new assignments, new items, etc.
- new demonic weapons
- Legendary items
- Monk armors
- Teamwork Skills
- 6th Party Member
Also some fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the sacrifice during the Divine Hunt-Quest would die after the first round
- Fixed an issue where the first dialogue with Fiola would repeat
- Added a Hotkey for battles where you can hide tall objects on the map while holding it. Default key is Tab
Changed files in this update