Patch 0.701 - Witch Update

With this the witch update is live. A lot of things have changed and I will make a proper announcement to list all the changes. But it will probably not be out before tomorrow.

But here is a quick overview:

Elevation. This is a big one. During minor quests there are now a number of different maps featuring elevation that can be pulled for combat. Currently there aren't that many so you might encounter them same maps several times. But I plan to expand the number over time. The new main- and side quests also feature maps with elevations and I plan to revisit the old quests, to redo the battle maps on them.

4 new main quests and 3 side quests

over a dozen new enemies

3 new legendary classes(the witch class and the swordmaster class are still missing their splash art)

many new skills,

Several skills have been revamped

new traits, new assignments, new items, etc.

new demonic weapons

Legendary items

Monk armors

Teamwork Skills

6th Party Member

Also some fixes: