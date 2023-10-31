 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 31 October 2023

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.62.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12585202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed 100mm shells (description) for BMP3 and T55.
  • Fixed errors in research (after loading, the autorun of the next research did not work, it was also impossible to research T55, etc.).
  • Fixed errors in the mechanics of calling support.
  • Added additional objects to the global map (display of resources - mines, oil rigs, etc.).
  • Fixed a critical error when recruiting troops in the city (each soldier took 2 RPGs instead of 1).
  • Food and fuel consumption has been corrected when a battalion is loaded into the fleet.
  • Fixed the display of the ocean on the global map.
  • Critical errors in the Porto Maria location have been fixed.
  • Critical errors in the Burhafen location have been fixed.
  • Critical errors in the Boyen location have been fixed.
  • Fixed critical errors in the location Desert 03 (random location).
  • The AI system for developing countries has been fixed (reservists will not accumulate endlessly for the AI).
  • Errors have been corrected when landing troops in enemy ports.
  • Fixed errors when a neutral fleet attacked the player without declaring war.
  • Fixed a critical bug when your armies and cities came under the ownership of the Akutan faction, instead of becoming Rebels (during famine).
  • Fixed the port of Katanda (it was impossible to load troops into ships in the port).
  • The number of slots for construction in cities has been increased (previously there was a limit of 40 cities).
  • Fixed errors in which the “dig in” and “exchange troops” commands for battalions on the global map were not executed.
  • The cost and production time of airplanes and helicopters have been corrected.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1860511 Depot 1860511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link