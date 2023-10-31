[UPDATE] VERSION 0.62.1

- Fixed 100mm shells (description) for BMP3 and T55.
- Fixed errors in research (after loading, the autorun of the next research did not work, it was also impossible to research T55, etc.).
- Fixed errors in the mechanics of calling support.
- Added additional objects to the global map (display of resources - mines, oil rigs, etc.).
- Fixed a critical error when recruiting troops in the city (each soldier took 2 RPGs instead of 1).
- Food and fuel consumption has been corrected when a battalion is loaded into the fleet.
- Fixed the display of the ocean on the global map.
- Critical errors in the Porto Maria location have been fixed.
- Critical errors in the Burhafen location have been fixed.
- Critical errors in the Boyen location have been fixed.
- Fixed critical errors in the location Desert 03 (random location).
- The AI system for developing countries has been fixed (reservists will not accumulate endlessly for the AI).
- Errors have been corrected when landing troops in enemy ports.
- Fixed errors when a neutral fleet attacked the player without declaring war.
- Fixed a critical bug when your armies and cities came under the ownership of the Akutan faction, instead of becoming Rebels (during famine).
- Fixed the port of Katanda (it was impossible to load troops into ships in the port).
- The number of slots for construction in cities has been increased (previously there was a limit of 40 cities).
- Fixed errors in which the “dig in” and “exchange troops” commands for battalions on the global map were not executed.
- The cost and production time of airplanes and helicopters have been corrected.
Changed files in this update