Champions!

We've just released a new hotfix to resolve a number of issues you've reported since the last update. Take a look at the notes below for more information.

Hotfix 0.12.1 Release Notes:

◆ Fixed an issue on Countess' Shadow Slip [Q] where it could target wards and other unintended units

◆ Fixed an issue where Countess would become stuck after being stunned during Shadow Slip [Q]

◆ Fixed an issue where the ability tab could become stuck on screen

◆ Fixed an issue on Khaimera's Ambush [RMB] where it could target wards and other unintended units

◆ Fixed a visual issue with Morigesh's doll after killing a marked enemy

◆ Fixed an issue where Phase's Telekinetic Link [RMB] ability failed sound could be heard by allies

◆ Fixed an issue where Crunch's Forward Crunch [RMB] could still stun after the ability is cast

◆ Fixed an issue with Greystone's Sacred Oath [E] VFX while a Crown is equipped

◆ Fixed an issue where Greystone's Stoicism [Passive] would not activate correctly

◆ Fixed an issue where using a basic attack would cause other abilities to instant cast

◆ Fixed an issue where basic attacks could cause charged abilities to loop basic attacks

◆ Fixed an issue where Revenant will not reload when using Obliterate [Q] after his fourth basic attack

◆ Fixed an issue where certain Heroes with cooldown Passive abilities could sometimes go invisible

◆ Fixed an issue where the scoreboard would stay open when using a controller

◆ Fixed an issue where the Ability panel could get stuck while using a controller

◆ Fixed an audio issue where pings were too quiet

◆ Fixed an issue that prevented the scoreboard opening in Replay Mode

◆ Added the ability to see Gold for each player in Replay Mode

◆ Fixed an issue that blocked players from purchasing the Premium Affinity track after being notified of insufficient funds

This hotfix is available to download right now. Have fun, and we'll see you out there!