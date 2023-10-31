 Skip to content

The Sirena Expedition update for 31 October 2023

The Sirena Expedition v1.04 is live!

Me again! I've got a new build today, with a fix and a new feature:

  • Fixed the issue where attempting to use your special power repeatedly in an area where you can't use it would cause the Aquanaut to lock up.
  • Added an accessibility menu to the Options Screen. The only option currently is to turn the pixellation off, as some players might struggle with this.

If anyone has any ideas for other things they'd like to see in the accessibility menu, feel free to let me know, and I'll see how easy they are to implement.

Cheers!

