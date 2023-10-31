 Skip to content

Celebrity Kombat update for 31 October 2023

This week Ariana Grande and Keanu Reeves are there!

Build 12585135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello fighters!

In this update two new characters are available.
Discover Keanu Reeves' matrix and Ariana's claws! Meow!

Are you ready to enter the Matrix ?

