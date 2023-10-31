 Skip to content

SHMUP Creator update for 31 October 2023

Update: V1.5.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG FIX

.hopefully fixed the crash occurring when quitting a game or changing games
.splash screen menu music not looping
.in the start menu, Esc doesn't quit the game anymore
.building a stand-alone could copy music from extensions twice

