Striving for Light update for 31 October 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.8b

Patchnotes
Improvements:
  • Eternal Sands trap is now much smaller and moves much slower.
Fixes:
  • Fixed descent defense tower not being healed up when it get defeated
  • Decreased tidal crab AoE hitbox size to prevent unfair player hits
  • Fixed wrong audio bus for bloodstained chest sound effects
  • Fixed wrong audio bus for corrupted merchant boss
  • Controller input information is now on stats window and skill gem window is now hidden when now playing with controller
  • Fixed missing tag for "Ascend" map mod
  • Fixed unlock weapons/skills dialog being removed from unlock npcs in town which had to be re-triggered on activating introduction dialog
  • Fixed descent expedition UI scaling on other language settings

