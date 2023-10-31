Hotfix 0.9.0.8b

Improvements:
- Eternal Sands trap is now much smaller and moves much slower.
Fixes:
- Fixed descent defense tower not being healed up when it get defeated
- Decreased tidal crab AoE hitbox size to prevent unfair player hits
- Fixed wrong audio bus for bloodstained chest sound effects
- Fixed wrong audio bus for corrupted merchant boss
- Controller input information is now on stats window and skill gem window is now hidden when now playing with controller
- Fixed missing tag for "Ascend" map mod
- Fixed unlock weapons/skills dialog being removed from unlock npcs in town which had to be re-triggered on activating introduction dialog
- Fixed descent expedition UI scaling on other language settings
