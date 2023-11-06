 Skip to content

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 6 November 2023

Update Notes - 07.11.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12585024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[GENERAL]

  • Pot prices have been made cheaper.
  • Now when the Bot Warning panel comes up the entire screen will flash red.
  • Level 80+ attack pet damages has been increased.

[MONSTER]

  • Low level bosses' health has been slightly reduced.
  • Jack'o Lantern boss made easier.

[MECHANICS]

  • Some bosses' attacks have been diversified with new attack mechanics.

[SYSTEM]

  • The matching algorithm of events has been improved.

[AC SHOP]

  • Great Tiger attack pet has been added to the AC Shop.

[BUG FIXES]

  • Fixed the issue of changing clan leaders not being updated.
  • Fixed a bug with the Jack'o Lantern raid.
  • A bug regarding the health boost skill of pets has been fixed.
  • Fixed the issue where the Repair panel was not working properly on mobile.
  • Fixed the issue of not being able to enter Sudden War in some cases.
    (If you are sitting on a private map, you still cannot enter. Make sure you are in a public area after registering for the event!)
  • The direction arrow on the map panel has been adjusted.

[TEST]

  • The movement system has been switched to a new system so that it can be changed instantly by administrators just for test. (The system can be restored to its previous state with the administrator code without a server reset.) It was made to reduce teleports during PvP, we are waiting for your feedbacks!

