Update Notes - 07.11.2023

[GENERAL]
- Pot prices have been made cheaper.
- Now when the Bot Warning panel comes up the entire screen will flash red.
- Level 80+ attack pet damages has been increased.
[MONSTER]
- Low level bosses' health has been slightly reduced.
- Jack'o Lantern boss made easier.
[MECHANICS]
- Some bosses' attacks have been diversified with new attack mechanics.
[SYSTEM]
- The matching algorithm of events has been improved.
[AC SHOP]
- Great Tiger attack pet has been added to the AC Shop.
[BUG FIXES]
- Fixed the issue of changing clan leaders not being updated.
- Fixed a bug with the Jack'o Lantern raid.
- A bug regarding the health boost skill of pets has been fixed.
- Fixed the issue where the Repair panel was not working properly on mobile.
- Fixed the issue of not being able to enter Sudden War in some cases.
(If you are sitting on a private map, you still cannot enter. Make sure you are in a public area after registering for the event!)
- The direction arrow on the map panel has been adjusted.
[TEST]
- The movement system has been switched to a new system so that it can be changed instantly by administrators just for test. (The system can be restored to its previous state with the administrator code without a server reset.) It was made to reduce teleports during PvP, we are waiting for your feedbacks!
