-Fixed camera responsiveness in entry hall near save room in Sanctuary IF.ww
-Fixed camera responsiveness in Underground.
-Fixed camera clipping through wall into corrider in Sanctuary 1F room.
-Fixed camera from clipping through the wall in the dining room of Sanctuary IF.
-Zoomed out cameras in Sanctuary IF hallway and improved responsiveness as Albert leaves the camera view.
-Fixed wide camera by Spade door from clipping out of bounds.
Spiritus update for 31 October 2023
Version 0.6.9 (Beta 2)
-Fixed camera responsiveness in entry hall near save room in Sanctuary IF.ww
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update