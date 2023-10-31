Version 0.6.9 (Beta 2)

-Fixed camera responsiveness in entry hall near save room in Sanctuary IF.ww

-Fixed camera responsiveness in Underground.

-Fixed camera clipping through wall into corrider in Sanctuary 1F room.

-Fixed camera from clipping through the wall in the dining room of Sanctuary IF.

-Zoomed out cameras in Sanctuary IF hallway and improved responsiveness as Albert leaves the camera view.

-Fixed wide camera by Spade door from clipping out of bounds.