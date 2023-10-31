Launch Update

IT.IS.DONE.

We are all very proud here at Obelisk Studio. This is it, after almost three years in the making, Ghostland Yard v.1.0 is now live. And it is live thanks to our dedicated players who helped us during the early access!

This final update brings minor bug fixes, optimizations, the long awaited cutscenes, brand new sound effects and improved sound mixing !

In the game, you can now find:

20 classic level per world

1 bonus race level per world

1 boss fight per world

6 worlds with their unique visuals, features and music

120 additional level -Apocalypse- with new and revisited stages

Friend and World Leaderboard

Replay mode

Race mode

Speedrun mode

Some great accessibility features

Ghostland Yard is our very first game here at Obelisk Studio. The studio started with two schoolmates, then a third joined and we officially created the company, then a friend joined us, now we're discussing with 3 additional people to join the studio.

~~This was quite an adventure ~~

This is only the beginning of our journey!

What's next?

Now that the game is released on PC, what's next for Ghostland Yard and Obelisk Studio?

First of all, we won't be very far. Our discord and steam forum will remain open and we will keep a close eye to your feedback. If you find any weird situation or issue, do not hesitate to report them directly to us, we will do our possible to fix this as soon as possible. (kudo for Ampo one of or programmer who sometime patched small issues in less than an hour after the report!)

We started to work on our future title (we won't talk about this one before a veryyy long time), but we are also still working on the other versions of Ghostland Yard!

As said in a precedent post, we're working on the Nintendo Switch version! We will update the PC version in 2.0 once the console version is done, this update should drastically improve performances. (this update should happen Q2 2024). We will try to release Ghostland Yard on as many platforms as possible!

This project was made possible thanks to the incredible people who supported us during the development.

Talk to you "soon"!