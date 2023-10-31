 Skip to content

A Fool's Art Gallery update for 31 October 2023

Should fix Mystery Crash

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~Changed default config settings to potato mode (But still looks proper) for maximum default compatibility. Turned off bi/tri linear filtering and AA. If you do not have a potato, then turning these back on probably will not crash your game, but I don't know, I only have a lower end machine to test on.

~Removed Autoexec that was bunging things up a bit too and not required. It was doing the same job as a command inside the actual game files was doing and also causing a single non issue error.

