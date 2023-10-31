Cat Saves Halloween now has the cat creator

You can now create your own cat with the cat creator. Just click on the cat icon that says Create on the main menu and have fun making your own cat. We also updated the harmony points so you don't have to play multiplayer to get them. All you have to do is finish the main quest line or any good deed quests to get harmony points. You can also get a few extra chaos points if you do any quests that cause any kind of trouble. Scream Fest ends on Nov. 2nd. You don't want to miss the 20% off sale for this game. Hope you enjoy! Happy Halloween!