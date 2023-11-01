 Skip to content

Price of Power update for 1 November 2023

Chapter 19 Release!

Build 12584873

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween everyone! As promised, it's time for a treat - a new chapter of Price of Power! You can expect a lot of plot progression (as usual), an important romance path choice, and a lewd scene with Maria. This chapter also serves as a run-up for the finale of Act 4, so you can expect that more questions are raised than answered this time. As always, thank you very much for supporting and playing and I hope you all enjoy Chapter 19: Promises Kept!

Changelog:

  • Various spelling/grammar fixes
  • Romance plot choice
  • One Maria lewd scene
  • Important plot progression
  • One Steam achievement
  • Mandatory handholding

