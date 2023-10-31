Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.9.6307

Changes
- Updated the Soil Quality Menu.
- Updated Plantations to expand the number of spaces where it can be placed.
- Selecting a Lieutenant through the Lieutenant List will now open their action menu.
Visual
- Optimized models for Transport Company I, II, and III.
- Optimized models for Workshop I and II.
- Optimized models for Food Factory II and III.
- Added new animations to Ferry movement.
- Optimized Soil Quality placement to not obstruct roads, buildings, and cities.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Multiple localization and technical text issues.
- Fixed: Camera could zoom in and out when scrolling the Lieutenant and Building Menus.
- Fixed: It’s impossible to complete the ‘Crashing the System’ campaign if the player destroys all the Enemy Gangs early in the storyline. (thanks, LORSOLT)
- Fixed: Missing description for the "Riverside Storage" bonus in the Research Tree. (thanks, bananatree123)
- Fixed: Incorrect location mentioned in the 'Reprogram II' Quest description. (thanks, Cantora)
- Fixed: Missing Spanish translation in one of the Mayor dialogues. (thanks, SANCRUBOT)
- Fixed: Quest Markers for the beginning of the ‘Lambs to the Slaughter’ campaign could be missing in some instances. (thanks, CTY)
- Fixed: Quest Markers for the ending of the ‘Lambs to the Slaughter’ campaign could be missing in some instances. (thanks, Maks Wenger)
- Moving Lieutenants out of the River Pier while the building upgrade is in process can cause them to continue delivering even when they’re away. (thanks, sirjean04)
- Fixed: Enemy Gangs could telepathically kill or kidnap a lieutenant who left the building they’re attacking.
- A wild Government Forces icon can appear outside of roads and disappear during the ‘Crashing the System’ campaign.
- Fixed: Weapons delivered using Transport Companies didn’t count for the quest goal in the ‘Roberto’s Request' Quest.
- Fixed: An allied Gang can become a target in the ‘Urban Guerrillas’ quest ('Crashing the System' campaign).
- Fixed: Some non-DLC Liutenants can’t be recruited on the San Rafaela map in Sandbox Mode.
- Fixed: Hotels and Residencies don’t collect money from the Guerrillas. (cantora_)
- Fixed: Marker for the ‘Urban Guerrillas’ Quest doesn’t disappear if there are no Enemy Gangs left.
Known Issues
- Some localization and technical text issues.
- Missing visuals when selecting a target for some of the Lieutenant Abilities.
- Enemy Gang event ‘Hire a New Lieutenant’ could trigger if the Cartel is full. (Alejandro_Dai, TacticalFaux)
- San Rafaela: Cars can go sicko mode on some of the roads.
- Missing sound effects for the Castle Residence helicopter.
- The ‘rotten money’ effect in Caches is displayed incorrectly after reloading a save.
- Pre-built Residence and Cache in Costa Blanca can be bought out even if the player doesn’t own the region (San Rafaela).
Changed files in this update